Original 'Real World' cast come together in preview of 1st episode of reboot

Are you ready to stop being polite and start getting real with the original cast of "The Real World"?

Paramount+ released the first few minutes of the premiere episode of the upcoming reboot "The Real World Homecoming: New York" on Wednesday and, as usual, there's plenty of fun and friction in the house.

The new series reunites the original "seven strangers" from season one of the groundbreaking reality show — Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell — nearly 30 years after they all first lived together.

To add to the nostalgia, the six-episode reunion was filmed in the same SoHo loft where the original series' first season was filmed.

The original housemates are reuniting for “The Real World Homecoming: New York." Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

In the new clip, cast members are seen making their way to the loft on the streets of New York City before gathering together in the loft's living room.

"I know they signed up to put all of us together but they wasn't ready for this s---," Heather jokes.

The video also treats fans to throwback footage from the group's original run on MTV in 1992. The original series, which has been credited with jump-starting the reality TV genre, ran through 2017 with a new cast and city featured every season.

"The Real World Homecoming: New York" premieres Thursday on Paramount+.