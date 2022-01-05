Lily Collins shares funny story about what happened when she met Princess Diana

When Lily Collins was a child, she certainly made a memorable impression on Princess Diana at a royal event.

During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" this week, the "Emily in Paris" star recalled one of the times she met the late princess after Corden showed her an entertaining photo of herself as a toddler.

In the sweet snapshot, a two-year-old Collins appears to hand the Princess of Wales a bouquet of flowers as her parents, Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, watch in amusement. But there was a rather comedic story behind the photo.

Toddlers will be toddlers! YouTube

“That’s my mom and dad and I at a Prince's Trust (a charitable organization) event and I’m giving Diana flowers. But the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back. So as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room,” Collins explained.

Everyone in the photo seems to be charmed by the moment, and Collins suggested that her adorable outfit might’ve helped soften the blow of the unintended snub.

“I was wearing a cute dress so who’s gonna really punish me there?” the 32-year-old joked.

Princess Diana wasn’t the only member of the royal family that Collins rubbed elbows with as a child. She also spent some time with Prince Charles and had yet another awkward encounter.

“I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles. And I proceeded to kind of throw something at him, like throw a toy telephone at his head, which again, all the air was sucked out of the room,” Collins joked.

As a toddler, Collins even got the chance to play with Prince Charles. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

At this point in the interview, Corden was simply amazed that Collins spent so much time with the royals as a toddler and she explained why she had such rare access to the family.

"My dad did a lot of stuff for the Prince's Trust and I grew up in England," she said. "I just went along for the ride and I guess I had a tendency to do naughty things as a 2-year-old."

