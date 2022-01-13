IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ye is named suspect in battery investigation in Los Angeles

No arrests have been made, but the 44-year-old rapper is considered a suspect in an alleged incident that occurred early Thursday, the LAPD said. 
Kanye West, who later changed his name to Ye, in Paris, France, in 2020. Marc Piasecki / GC Images
By Ariana Brockington

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation for battery after an alleged altercation in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News.

The 44-year-old rapper allegedly got into a physical altercation early Thursday after someone began videotaping him, police said.

Police responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. Ye was not there by the time officers arrived, police said. The LAPD did not state the exact injuries from the altercation, and the person involved wasn't identified.

The "Hurricane" performer was named a suspect in the case, but no arrests have been made.

Representatives for Ye did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for a comment. 

This is a breaking story please check back for updates. 

