‘90210’ actor Denise Dowse in coma caused by meningitis, sister says

Actor Denise Dowse is currently in a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis.”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor’s sister, Tracey Dowse, revealed on Instagram that Denise was hospitalized and gave an update on her condition, as she asked for people’s thoughts and prayers.

“As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and up lifting. I am trying to keep my spirits up and support those who need it. As many of you know I am a private person. So this is hard for me,” Tracey wrote alongside a photo of Denise. “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse.”

“She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced,” Tracey continued, calling Denise “a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her.”

She added that “thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated,” as the “Insecure” actor fights for her life.

“90210” star Ian Ziering commented on Denise’s post, writing, “Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead.”

Former NBA player Stephen Howard added, “Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites.” Many others also left uplifting and supportive messages or left praying emojis.

Denise portrayed Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” as well as Judge Rebecca Damsen on “The Guardian,” Angel of Destiny on “Charmed,” Dr. Shapiro on “All of Us” and Dr. Rhonda Pine on “Insecure,” among many other TV shows. Her film credits include “Pleasantville,” “Ray,” “Requiem for a Dream” and “Coach Carter.”

Most recently she played Detective Trina McWilliams in the film “A Cloud So High.” Her directorial debut, “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story,” is currently in post-production.