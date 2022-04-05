Britney Spears confirms she’s writing a book following memoir reports

Britney Spears confirmed Monday that she is writing a book, weeks after reports first circulated that she had a multimillion-dollar deal to write a tell-all memoir.

Spears, 40, revealed the news to her Instagram followers after some appeared to express confusion about why she was discussing her past in recent posts.

“Well, I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic ... it’s also hard bringing) up past events in my life,” she wrote.

Spears said she’s taking the time to address moments that she hadn’t expressed her thoughts about openly, adding that she wasn’t comfortable having such conversations in the past.

But it’s time to “talk about it,” she said in a since-deleted post on Monday.

“Why do I say this ??? Well because I never felt heard ever!!!” she said. “I was screaming inside and no matter what i said, it was always looked down on.”

Spears was recently released from a nearly 13-year conservatorship that put her personal and financial affairs in the control of her father. A judge dissolved the legal arrangement in November, months after Spears testified that she found the conservatorship to be abusive and that it kept her from living her own life.

The New York Post’s Page Six column first reported that Spears had accepted a book deal to pen her memoir in February, which other outlets, including People magazine, later reported, as well.

The decision notably comes after Spears publicly pushed back against depictions of her that her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, wrote in her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.” Spears claimed her younger sister wasn’t around her much in the years leading up to her conservatorship and that her characterizations were inaccurate.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.