Patrick Schwarzenegger and more remember actor Joey Morgan, who died at 28

The acting community is honoring Joey Morgan, who died at the age of 28 over the weekend.

The late actor, who appeared in the 2015 movie "Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse," passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, a family member told NBC News, sharing the following statement via email.

"As a family we are devastated beyond belief. He was a kind, gentle, loving and caring soul who meant so much to his family and so many other people. We ask that everyone give us the space we need to properly grieve his unexpected passing as we process this heartbreaking tragedy," they wrote.

So far, a cause of death is unknown.

The 28-year-old was also known for his roles in the films "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser," "Camp Manna" and "Max Reload and the Nether Blasters." During his career, Morgan also appeared on several TV shows, including "Critters: A New Binge," "Angie Tribeca" and "Chicago Med."

Actor Zoey Deutch, who worked with Morgan on the 2017 film "Flower," took to Instagram to share a photo with her former co-star and the following message: "Rest in peace joey. a deeply kind, talented, special person. we love you 💔."

Actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger commented on Deutch's post and expressed his disbelief over the loss of Morgan, whom he worked with on "Scouts Guide."

"What?!? No. Such a hilarious bright star when I worked with him. Wow. This is awful," he wrote.

Logan Miller, 29, also starred with Morgan in the film and he shared a tribute of his own on Instagram, calling him a "great human."

"Joey was kind, giving, hilarious, extremely talented and full of love and life. We had nothing but fun together. Didn’t matter where we were in the world we would always catch-up and keep each other company through the formative years of us breaking into our industry," he wrote.

Miller explained that even when the two hadn't seen each other in years, they picked right back up immediately.

"I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together and I’m sorry we didn’t have more time. I miss you. I love you! And I’ll see you later duder," he wrote.

"Scouts Guide" director Christopher Landon expressed his shock over the news on Twitter and shared a photo of the film's cast.

"Joey Morgan came into my life nearly 9 years ago when I made Scouts. He was quiet, funny, intelligent and thoughtful. And when the cameras rolled he was magnetic. He passed today and the news is heartbreaking. I am honored to have known him," he wrote.