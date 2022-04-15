Watch Lizzo’s new music video, the perfect cure for a stressful week

Feeling stressed? Lizzo’s latest release is here to help.

The singer, rapper and flautist just dropped the music video for her uplifting disco bop titled “About Damn Time."

Note: Before you press play, keep in mind that this video, like several others in Lizzo’s catchy catalog, includes adult language.

The 4-minute clip opens with the 33-year-old hit maker attending a “Stressed & Sexy” support group, where she’s tasked with presenting a poem that compares the two feelings.

But rather than going the spoken-word route, she exits the group and belts out what’s on her mind.

As a funky dance beat begins, Lizzo, still dressed in a comfy sweatsuit, sings a few lines that anyone who’s lived through polarizing times and a global pandemic — and who’s ready to get back out there — can really appreciate.

Lizzo walks out of a support group to offer her fans the kind of support they can't get enough of in the video for "About Damn Time." Lizzo Music / Youtube

“I’ve been through a lot, but I’m still flirty / Is everybody back up in the building? / It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healing / ‘Cause I’m about to get into my feelings / How you feeling? How you feel right now?”

Then, to emphasize how she’s feeling now, Lizzo transforms out of her drab sweats and into a sequined outfit made for a dancing queen.

“I’m not the girl I was or used to be,” she sings as the whole video kicks fun up a notch. “I might be better.”

Lizzo sings, "I'm way too fine to be this stressed." Lizzo Music / Youtube

And when the chorus comes around, Lizzo delivers what could be the perfect mantra for getting past trying times: “Turn up the music, turn down the lights / I got a feeling I’m gon’ be alright.”

The comments that followed the clip on YouTube proved that point.

“Just cried my heart out after a bad day... but ‘I got a feeling that I’m gonna be alright,’” one fan wrote. “Thank you, Lizzo <3 The universe is telling me something.”

Another replied, “I love this! A well needed song for so many of us. I cut off toxic friendships and deleted all my social media. I stopped drinking and smoking. I really worked on myself and definitely feel the ‘I’m not the girl I was or used to be. I might be better.’ ❤“

“About Damn Time” is the first single of 2022 for the three-time Grammy winner, and it's set to be featured on her upcoming album "Special," out July 15.

But Lizzo lovers don't have to wait until then to get more from the "Truth Hurts" singer. She's hosting "Saturday Night Live" on April 16.