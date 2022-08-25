Shania Twain reacts to Kelsea Ballerini wearing her 1999 Grammy Awards dress

Kelsea Ballerini does impress Shaina Twain much.

On Wednesday, Ballerini celebrated the country pop icon at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, stepping out on the red carpet wearing the very same sparkling white gown Twain herself wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards.

And Twain, who was also in attendance, loved seeing the 28-year-old bring back her vintage look.

Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain attended the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“I am so blown away,” Twain told Entertainment Weekly. “She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel. It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the (Grammy Museum).’”

The dress, with its high-neck and long sleeves, holds a special place in the heart of the 56-year-old entertainer, who won Grammy gold for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song (“You’re Still The One”) in 1999.

Shania Twain took home two honors at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards on February 24, 1999, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Ron Galella / Getty Images

“It was an incredible night for me at the Grammys," Twain expressed. "That dress represented that experience, so I’m just happy to see it alive again. Now it has a new life, and it has new memories, and it’s really great to be able to share that with other people, with another women. Obviously it’s a huge compliment to be admired enough that someone would want to step into my dress.”

Kelsea Ballerini paid tribute to an icon at the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

But that's not the only way Ballerini showed her admiration.

During the ACM Honors ceremony, in which Twain received the Poet's Award, the “Peter Pan” singer took the stage in another familiar fashion once made popular by the veteran performer — and she belted out one of the Twain’s biggest hits, too.

Ballerini performed one of Twain's biggest hits at the ACM Honors. Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Singing the single, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Ballerini wore a black satin ensemble — including top hat, tailcoat, cuffs, collar and tie — that twinned with what Twain wore in the track's unforgettable music video.

“One of the things that I think she’s an icon because of is her fashion, and the way she’s always pushing boundaries," Ballerini told Entertainment Weekly of Twain. "I wanted to honor that part of her too.”