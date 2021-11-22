See New Kids on the Block and New Edition perform together for 1st time at AMAs

What’s old is New again.

New Edition and New Kids on the Block had fans feeling nostalgic when they performed together for the first time in their careers during Sunday night’s American Music Awards.

The two bands performed in what was billed as the “Battle of Boston,” since both groups are from the city.

Each group performed a medley of their best-known songs, with New Kids on the Block getting the party started with “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” while decked out in black outfits and showcasing the dance moves that continue to make the band so irresistible among its fans.

New Edition took a shadier approach, with each member sporting a long coat and hat in different colors as they belted out “Candy Girl.”

The American Music Awards may have been in Los Angeles, but it had a distinctly Boston flair when New Kids on the Block and New Edition took the stage. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MRC

NKOTB also performed “Step By Step,” “Hangin’ Tough” and “Please Don’t Go Girl,” while New Edition treated fans to “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Is This the End” and “Can You Stand the Rain.”

New Edition also performed “If This Isn’t Love,” and teamed up with NKOTB for a brief choreographed dance routine to wrap up things.

While the two bands had never performed live prior to the AMAs, they have worked together, joining forces on a 2008 track called “Full Service.”

Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block and Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill of New Edition had fans cheering at the 2021 American Music Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images for MRC

New Kids on the Block, who hadn't performed at the AMAs since 2010, dominated the charts in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The band features Jonathan Knight, 52, Jordan Knight, 50, Joey McIntyre, 48, Donnie Wahlberg, 52, and Danny Wood, 52. They broke up in 1994, but have since reunited to perform again and release new music.

New Edition hadn't performed at the AMAs since 1997. The band formed in the ‘70s, but rose to prominence in the ‘80s. The group is made up of Ricky Bell, 54, Michael Bivins, 53, Bobby Brown, 52, Ronnie DeVoe, 54, Johnny Gill, 55, and Ralph Tresvant, 53. The band has split multiple times, but is currently back together and last put out an album in 2004, with “One World.”