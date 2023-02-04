Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney reunite at party and bust a move — see the video

After nearly 66 years of friendship, it appears Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are still going strong.

In a recent tweet, Starr, 82, shared that he and McCartney, 80, had a chance to bust a move at a recent party.

"Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr wrote. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love."

In the brief video, the two greet each other and dance to the 1976 disco hit “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton.

It appears to have been taken on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles at a star-studded party hosted by Paul McCartney's fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney.

The event was in honor of Stella McCartney's 18 year partnership with Adidas, according to a release, and featured a DJ, live performers and an "immersive roller-skating piece by L.A Roller Girls."

Many other celebrities attended the gathering, notably Julian Lennon, the son of the late John Lennon.

It's not the first time in recent history that the former Beatles have been spotted together. Most recently, the two attended the Disney Original Documentary’s “If These Walls Could Sing” London premiere at Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 12.

The two have said over the years that they stay in touch and Starr told Jimmy Kimmel in 2021 that they FaceTime "regularly."

“I was just in England and we actually saw each other physically,” Starr said at the time, adding that they'd gone to dinner with their wives and George Harrison's widow, Olivia.

In an interview with the Associated Press about his 2021 EP "Change the World," Starr opened up about how nice it was he and McCartney stayed in touch over the decades. McCartney even sang on one of the tracks in his EP, "Here’s to the Nights."

He told the outlet that as an only child, The Beatles gave him three brothers for life.

“It was a super-incredible connection of peace and love,” Starr said. “It was so great. I still miss John and George, but that’s how life is. Paul and I are still great friends and we support each other.”