Paula Abdul says she’s ‘only scratched the surface’ as she reflects on being in her 60s

Paula Abdul is embracing being in her early 60s.

In a new interview with People, the singer and dancer said that she's "only scratched the surface" in life and shared what she's learned after her milestone birthday.

“Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind," she told the outlet at the 2023 Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 4 event on June 24.

Her desired legacy includes "that of kindness and support" and helping others to "stand up for themselves."

“Talent is only half of it,” she continued. “It’s the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”

Abdul, who turned 61 earlier this month, has pursued many different roles throughout her career. The self-proclaimed “queen of renaissances” began performing as a Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader and quickly rose to prominence as a choreographer for the Jacksons.

In 1988, Abdul released her debut album, “Forever Your Girl," and she went on to make two more studio albums. Abdul was also a judge on “American Idol” from 2002 to 2009, where she met former contestant Kelly Clarkson. In August 2019, Abdul began her Las Vegas residency, “Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl," which went until January 2020.

Abdul revealed in the interview that she is currently working on television projects, including “a couple of new pilots” and live shows.

“I’ve only scratched the surface, and that’s how I feel,” Abdul said of her career plans. “People go, ‘She’s got more lives than a cat.’ For me, I’m a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy.”