Dolly Parton reveals the unique place she hides her microphone pack

Dolly Parton thinks of everything!

The country music superstar is known for her big hair and stellar sense of style. Parton, 76, makes sure she is always presentable, making sure nothing gets in the way of her outfits, including her microphone pack.

Parton shared that when performing on stage, she hides the electronic inside her wig, so it doesn’t clash with her ensembles.

“My wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight my mic pack don’t fit nowhere,” Parton said in an interview with CMT, shared on the network’s Instagram on Dec. 8. “There’s only room for me in my clothes.”

“So I have it to where the mic fits in my hair,” she continued. “’Cause I wear wigs all the time, and so it goes right over it and we just kind of mic it around and it works perfect.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the fun fact, with one commenting, “She covers every little detail what an ingenious queen!” Another person added, “That’s a cool fact from Dolly!!!”

In 2017, British host Graham Norton shared that very secret during an interview at Listowel Writers’ Week. According to Huffington Post, the talk show host named Parton his favorite guest of all time and noted that that the singer “is so tiny, and so proud of her tiny waist, that she has a little pocket built into all her wigs for her microphone pack, so that her waist can stay as tiny as possible.”

In her 2020 book “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” Parton reflected on her love of wigs.

“I wear my high heels and my hair as high as I can get it,” she wrote in the book. “I always wore my hair all teased up. Whenever that style started, I was the first to get my hair all poofy.”

“Then as soon as I could buy those hairpieces and wigs, I wanted them. For one thing, they were so handy,” she continued. “Plus, my hair would never do exactly what I wanted it to do. So the wigs became kind of my trademark.”

The “Jolene” singer, meanwhile, is gearing up for a major gig. The icon will be joining her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, to co-host this year’s “New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC.

And next year, she’ll be releasing a rock album, which she told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb is “some of the best work” she’s ever done.

“I think so,” she said. “Only because it’s different for me. I wanted it to be good.”

Related: