Charlie Puth and his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, are engaged!

Puth, 31, revealed the happy news when he shared a few photos of him and his beau grabbing a slice of pizza in New York.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he captioned the pics. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

In all of the pics, Sansone sports a gorgeous teardrop diamond ring on her finger.

"Congratulations!!" John Legend commented.

"IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS !!!!😍," Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote.

Betty Who added, "Omg congrats charles!!!!!!!!!"

In December 2022, Puth and Sansone went public with their relationship on Instagram when Puth shared some cute photos they took inside of a photo booth.

After that, the couple made their red carpet debut in February at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles.

When asked about his love life, Puth told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show in October 2022 that he was seeing someone new.

During the interview, Puth said he was in love.

“(She’s) someone that I grew up with,” the "Girlfriend" singer said. "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

“She’s always been very, very nice to me. I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well," he added.