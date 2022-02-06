Sawyer Fredericks, who took home the top prize on eighth season of "The Voice," shared a candid post about his sexuality in early February.

Fredericks, who appeared on the NBC competition show in 2015 at just 16 years old, revealed that he is bisexual. In the casual photo, Fredericks wears a rainbow tie-dyed T-shirt and wears his long hair loose around his shoulders.

“Hey everyone 🙂 it is time for my #Truthfultuesday 👍🏻,” Fredericks began his post. “Since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted say that I am Bisexual 😊.”

“When I was younger I thought I was straight, because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight," Fredericks wrote, alongside a shrugging emoji. "I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I’m truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better. I’ll probably lose some fans over this post, but that’s fine with me.”

Fans shared their support for the singer in the comments of the post.

“It is your life Sawyer,” wrote one follower. “Your music and voice is why I am a fan. Your life is yours to live. 🙏 I hope your post helps others who are battling with their sexuality.”

“It Doesn’t matter whoever you are,” added another. “For me, you are an excellent artist, an amazing singer, an incredible composer!!! I hope you’ll always be happy and find your true love! ❤️❤️❤️”

In a recent interview with “The Daily Gazette,” Fredericks revealed he’s been living with his partner in upstate New York and shared the two met at a rock-climbing gym about five years ago.

He also said that fans can expect new music from him in the near future.

"I would think sometime this year?" he told the publication. "For sure this year. I’m pretty sure."

Fredericks released his most recent album, “Flowers For You,” in 2020.