Sylvester Stallone shares the item Adele insisted he leave behind when she bought his home

Adele sure does drive a hard bargain.

Last year, the Grammy winner bought Sylvester Stallone’s Los Angeles home, but only if he agreed to let her have the iconic “Rocky” statue that he kept by the pool, he explained in a new interview. The actor said he wanted to keep the statue, but the “Easy on Me” singer had other ideas.

“I did. But she said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.’ She wanted the statue,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings, as Sly said he is pleased with what Adele has done to the home.

“I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous,” he said.

Stallone sold the 3 1/2-acre home, located in Los Angeles’ Beverly Park area, for $58 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. That may sound like a lot of Benjamins, but it’s a bit of a deal when you consider Stallone had initially listed the house, which comes with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, for $110 million when he first put it on the market in 2021.

Stallone then dropped the price of the home to $80 million before selling to Adele.

He also waxed poetic about life while speaking to The Wall Street Journal when asked about a piece of important advice he’s received.

“You don’t have to beat up on yourself,” he said.

“The world will beat up on you enough. Give yourself a break. I try to really see life with the eye of the tiger and a real sense of humor. It’s not easy, but without humor, this is not a fun place.”