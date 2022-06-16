See Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in new Netflix film

Ana de Armas is completely unrecognizable in the teaser trailer for her upcoming film, “Blonde” — at least as herself.

However, there’s no mistaking who the 34-year-old is channeling in the film, as she looks almost indistinguishable from the Hollywood legend at the heart of the story, Marilyn Monroe.

Netflix released the promo clip Thursday, and although it's just one-minute long, it gives viewers a glimpse of Armas as she captures a number of iconic moments from Monroe’s life — from the “Seven Year Itch” scene that saw her white dress billowing around her as she stood over a subway grate to her belting out “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

Ana de Armas takes on the role of big screen icon Marilyn Monroe. Netflix

In between those indelible moments from pop culture history, the trailer shifts to moody black-and-white scenes that hint at difficulties off-screen.

But despite all that familiar imagery, "Blonde" isn't exactly a Monroe biopic.

"Blonde" is based on Joyce Carol Oates bestselling novel of the same name. Netflix

While the story certainly revolves around the woman born Norma Jeane Baker, who transformed herself into the ultimate big screen bombshell before her death at the age of 36, “Blonde” is actually based on a novel of the same name from author Joyce Carol Oates.

The book served as a reimagining of Monroe's life told from the star's perspective.

Off-screen glimpses of Monroe's life are part of the story that "blurs" fact from fiction in "Blonde." Netflix

As for the film, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, a blurb on Netflix describes it as a story that “blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between (Marilyn's) public and private selves.”

It's a project that excited "Blonde's" leading lady.

Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. Netflix

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” de Armas told Netlfix's Queue. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane."

That distinction is why de Armas said she found "Blonde" to be "the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

"Blonde" premieres on Netflix Sept. 23.

