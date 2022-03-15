IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

Holly Hunter reflects on loss of ‘Broadcast News’ co-star and ‘great mentor’ William Hurt

The two each scored Academy Award nominations for their work in the popular 1987 movie.

Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

March 15, 202205:13
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

William Hurt’s death is being felt by one of his co-stars in one of his most critically acclaimed films.

Holly Hunter, who starred with Hurt in the hit 1987 movie “Broadcast News,” said he was a dedicated performer.

“Well, Bill was like my first great mentor,” she told the 3rd hour of TODAY Tuesday. “He was an incredibly serious actor. It was sacred to Bill. And that sacredness, I loved that. It was a rare thing to see someone approach work with that vibe. So, I felt safe with Bill.”

Hurt, Hunter. Broadcast News, 1987.
The sparks flew between Hurt and Hunter in "Broadcast News."Alamy

Hunter earned a best actress nomination for her work in “Broadcast News,” while Hurt picked up an Oscar nod for best actor in the film.

The movie, about the tangled romantic professional and personal lives of three people working in television news, garnered a total of seven Oscar nominations, including ones for best picture and best supporting actor for Albert Brooks.

“R.I.P. William Hurt,” Brooks tweeted Sunday. “So sad to hear this news. Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”

Hurt, Hunter, Brooks. Broadcast News, 1987.
An unlikely love triangle between Hunter, Hurt and Brooks' characters drove "Broadcast News."Alamy

Hurt won a best actor Oscar in 1986 for his work in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” He would earn another nomination a year later for “Children of a Lesser God” and another one the following year for “Broadcast News,” giving him nominations in three consecutive years. He was also up for another Academy Award in 2006 for his supporting role in “A History of Violence.”

Like Hurt, Hunter, who returns Tuesday night for a second season of the NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor,”  has one Oscar win out of her four nominations. She secured nominations for “Broadcast News,” “The Firm” and “Thirteen” and won best actress for “The Piano.”

William Hurt, ‘Body Heat’ and ‘Broadcast News’ star, dies at 71

March 14, 202202:45
Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.