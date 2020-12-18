'Little House on the Prairie' reboot is in the works

Get ready to return to Walnut Grove! A reboot of "Little House on the Prairie" is officially in the works.

TODAY has confirmed that Paramount TV Studios is partnering with Anonymous Content on a reboot of NBC's classic family drama based on the autobiographical novels of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

The cast of the original "Little House on the Prairie" Getty Images

The original series starred Michael Landon, Melissa Gilbert, Karen Grassle and Melissa Sue Anderson, and aired from 1974 until 1982. From 1982 until 1983, the series was broadcast minus Landon and Grassle with the new title "Little House: A New Beginning."

The series followed the Ingalls family's life on their farm in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the late 1800s. Not only was it a hit during its original run, it still airs in reruns in 30 countries worldwide today, according to Entertainment Weekly, which first reported the news of the reboot.

In the U.S., the show can still be seen on Cozi TV, UPtv and Hallmark Drama. Streaming service Peacock, which is owned by TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal, also airs "Little House."

The Ingalls family story came to life again in a miniseries that aired as part of "The Wonderful World of Disney" in 2005, and in a touring stage musical that ran from 2008 to 2010.

No word yet on who will star in the reboot, but at least one cast member from the original series is angling to be involved. Alison Arngrim, who played nasty Nellie Oleson, recently told Entertainment Weekly she'd love to play Nellie's mom, Harriet, this go-round.

"I'm just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson," said Arngrim, 58. "I'm totally there. I have no shame."