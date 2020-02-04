Lady Gaga makes her new relationship Instagram official

Sign up for our newsletter

Lady Gaga seems to have spent Super Bowl weekend with her new beau — and now they are Instagram official!

Gaga posted a sweet photo of her and her new man, who has been identified by as Michael Polansky, snuggling on a boat.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she wrote. “Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Gaga spent the weekend in Miami for the Super Bowl and performed Saturday night ahead of the game. She took the stage as part of AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens.

She delivered a two-hour set Saturday, changing three times during the performance, which she kicked off in a glittery bodysuit and flowy, blue hair. She ran through a number of hit songs, including “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Bad Romance” and “Telephone.”

She also thanked the audience for their support and for allowing her to perform at the halftime show in 2017.

Sunday after the Super Bowl, photographers snapped pictures of her leaving Hard Rock Stadium arm-in-arm with Polansky and escorted by security.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky leave after the Super Bowl. MARCO BELLO / Reuters

Polansky's LinkedIn says he is the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group.