Vanessa Bryant and daughters celebrate 1st Halloween since death of Kobe and Gianna

While it was the first Halloween Vanessa Bryant and her daughters celebrated since losing Kobe and Gianna Bryant, they made sure to make the most of the holiday with adorable family costumes.

Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1, each had two separate costumes in honor of the big day.

For their first look, the girls dressed up as Madeline in Paris, wearing blue dresses with white collars and of course the character's famous yellow hat. Bryant dressed as boarding school teacher Miss Clavel, who wears a nun's habit.

She added that she wore a Gianna bracelet in honor of her daughter, who died on January 26 at age 13.

The Bryant family later dressed up in "Star Wars" themed costumes. Bryant went as Darth Vader. Natalia dressed as a much taller version of BB8. Bianka was a storm trooper and Capri was an adorable Ewok.

They were joined by Pau Gasol, who was Bryant's former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, his wife Cat and their newborn daughter, Elisabet Gianna.

Gasol, who stands 7 feet and 1 inch tall dressed up as Chewbacca and posed with the family for a fun Halloween photo. His wife expertly held a light saber in one hand and her baby in the other.

The Bryant girls also posed for a few selfies in their costumes. Vanessa also committed to her Darth Vader costume and rocked the menacing black mask.

While the family was all smiles in the photos, it looks like Capri got tired later in the evening. Bryant shared a video of herself holding the adorable little Ewok and gave her a few kisses. Of course, it wouldn't be Halloween without candy. Capri was holding onto a box of Nerds candy.

It seems like the Bryant family had a fun Halloween, but Vanessa acknowledged in one caption how difficult these firsts are without Kobe and Gianna.

"Roller coaster of a week," she wrote. "Thx to our loving village we're getting through it. One day at a time."