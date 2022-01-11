Join us as TODAY turns 70!

On Friday, January 14th, join TODAY on the Plaza for TODAY’s 70th anniversary celebration. Be a part of the LIVE broadcast in New York City as our TODAY anchors commemorate this special milestone.

Grab your art supplies, create your best TODAY posters, and fill out the form below.

Date: Friday, January 14th, 2022

Arrival Time: By 6:30am

Location: TODAY Plaza (48th Street between 5th & 6th Avenues)

Note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Here is what you need to have with you:

Proof of Vaccination for each individual in your party (details below)

Valid Photo ID for each individual in your party

Helpful Info:

• Our TODAY broadcast is standing room only and there are no restrooms on the plaza. Fans are advised to use the restrooms prior to arrival.

• Our TODAY broadcast happens rain or shine. However, if inclement weather becomes especially challenging and/or dangerous the outdoor portion of our show may be affected.

• Guests requiring special accommodation should proceed to the front of the check-in line and alert the TODAY plaza staff or security of their needs.

• All crowd members will go through a security checkpoint upon arrival. Do not bring any large items, such as luggage. TODAY reserves the right to deny admission at any time, for any reason.