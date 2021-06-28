Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence on Britney's conservatorship in emotional video

Jamie Lynn Spears is voicing her support for sister Britney Spears after the pop star's explosive court testimony about her conservatorship last week.

In an emotional selfie video she posted Monday to her Instagram story, the former "Zoey 101" star, 30, said she was waiting for her older sister to speak out against her conservatorship before she expressed her own opinion on the matter.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," said the younger Spears. "But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say."

Jamie Lynn Spears expressed her support for sister Britney Spears on Instagram after the pop star's explosive court testimony about her conservatorship last week. jamielynnspears/Instagram

She continued, "Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls---. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before. Because I have nothing to gain or lose either way."

Spears said she has always related to Britney Spears, 39, as a sibling "who's only concerned about her happiness."

Britney Spears poses with sister Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

"I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys," she said, growing emotional.

Though she's refrained from making public statements about her sister's conservatorship, she has supported the singer in private "long before there was a hashtag," said Spears, referring to the #freebritney hashtag on social media.

"Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her... I'm not my family. I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself," she said.

Spears went on to say that she was "proud" of her sister for giving her candid testimony.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago — oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters," she added, with a note of anger in her voice.

No matter what her sister wants to do moving forward, Spears said she will have her support.

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. That's all," she said.

Spears' video statement comes less than a week after Britney Spears told a Los Angeles probate judge she's been "traumatized" by her controversial conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008. The singer was placed under the conservatorship, which is controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, after her public mental health breakdown in 2008.

"I've been in shock ... I am traumatized ... I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day," Spears told the judge.

During her 20-minute testimony, which came after more than a decade of silence on the singer's part, Spears, who shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, lashed out at family members, particularly her father, whom she said relishes having "control" over "someone as powerful as me."

Spears also claimed that her conservatorship prevents her from removing an IUD so she cannot have another child. The singer told the court that her father and anyone in her management involved in the conservatorship "should be in jail."

Earlier this year, the pop star's attorneys filed a petition requesting that Jamie Spears resign as conservator.

After Britney Spears' testimony on Wednesday, her father's attorney Vivian Thoreen addressed the court, saying her client is "sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."