IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Need a last-minute Father’s Day gift? Score up to 40% off on brands Dad loves

Helen Mirren appears on 'The Tonight Show' ... from her bathtub

“I’m in my favorite place in the world,” Mirren told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's show.
Helen Mirren on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallo
Actor Helen Mirren chatted with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" Thursday from her bathtub. “You know, that’s the brilliant thing about Zoom,” she said.NBC
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Helen Mirren’s interview on Thursday’s episode “The Tonight Show” certainly had Jimmy Fallon in a lather.

The decorated actor appeared remotely from her bathtub. After Fallon introduced her, she popped up on the screen sitting in her tub, covered in bubbles.

“You are the greatest — ever!” Fallon said. “Oh my god. That is the greatest.”

“I’m in my favorite place in the world,” she said.

“You might be the first guest ever to be in a bathtub on ‘The Tonight Show’ as a guest,” he said.

“The Tonight Show” returned with a live audience in March and has since had in-studio guests, but the Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner, who stars in the upcoming film "F9," was content to chill out at home.

And while some people may have suffered the embarrassment of being caught without pants while on a virtual call during the pandemic, Mirren, 75, said she’s embraced the idea of letting everyone know just how comfortable she can get.

Jimmy Fallon welcomes healthcare workers to ‘Tonight Show’ studio

March 23, 202100:50

“Well, you know, that’s the brilliant thing about Zoom,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘Why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people?’ I love having a chat to my husband while I’m sitting in the bath. So why not do it to the whole of America.”

“Yeah, that’s very smart. Why not?” Fallon replied, as his audience cheered. “That’s why you’re the best.”

She may get points for relaxation, but not all was perfect with Mirren’s setup. She said Fallon was yapping a little too much before introducing her, which caused a little problem.

“I’m running out of bubbles, though,” she said. “That’s the problem. You were chatting away and I was waiting and my bubbles were going down.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.