Heather Morris reflects on her 'Glee' relationship with Naya Rivera in emotional video

Just one month after actor Naya Rivera’s tragic drowning death, her friend and former “Glee” co-star, Heather Morris, got emotional as she recalled their friendship and roles on the show.

Morris and Rivera had placed Brittany S. Pierce and Santana Lopez on the show, respectively, two cheerleaders in the glee club who fell in love and later married.

Rivera, 33, drowned in a lake outside of Los Angeles while swimming with her young son, Josey on July 8.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In a video tribute to the late actor on Monday, Morris held back tears as she talked about their relationship on the show

“We both knew how special it was,” Morris said. “I think she knew a little bit more than I did.”

She added the “Glee” writers had made the relationship happen as a result of the fans.

“I just know how important our relationship was to you all,” she said, in part.

Rivera and Morris perform in the "Jagged Little Tapestry" episode of "Glee" that aired Jan. 16, 2015. FOX / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“And I know a lot of you feel very lost and very far away from what happened, maybe a little bit confused. And that’s completely normal. But I felt like it owed it to you guys because I think the fans were such a huge impact on our storyline, and I want to thank you all for being such advocates and so supportive of Santana and Brittany’s relationship because without you guys it never would have existed. You guys helped create something for the writers. and for Naya and I, that made an impact that will last for a lifetime and beyond then."

Santana and Brittany eventually tied the knot on the show. FOX

Morris said she has been talking to Rivera to help with the grieving process and thanked the fans for their love and support. She asked everyone to be “gentle and kind to yourself during this time.”

“That’s it, that’s all I’ve got. Besides my tears,” she said.

Morris and Rivera remained friends after “Glee” wrapped, and regularly had their children play together. In a tribute at the time of Rivera’s death, she said they had a “beautiful friendship” built out of “love and understanding.”

“I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart,” Morris said in July.