Harry Styles TODAY Concert: What you need to know

Harry Styles is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind such hits as “Lights Up" and "Watermelon Sugar" is taking over Rockefeller Plaza with a performance as part of the Citi Concert Series. Here are all the details about the upcoming concert and how to get Fan Passes.

Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Hashtag: #HarryStylesTODAY

Fan Passes: Click here to get a chance for you and a guest to get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request via a digital lottery system. Guests who receive the Fan Pass will be notified by email about one week prior to the scheduled concert date. Each Fan Pass is valid for two guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions and arrive to check in by 6 a.m. Passes are nontransferable. ID is required at check-in.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert. To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.