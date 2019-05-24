Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 3:59 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Sweet 16!

Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist and his wife, Christina, celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary Friday, and the childhood sweethearts publicly recognized the day by exchange a pair of sweet tweets.

"16 years today! Happy Anniversary to my Boyfriend @WillieGeist," Christina wrote on Twitter, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple on their wedding day.

Willie responded shortly afterward, sharing details about the origins of their relationship in a retweet post.

"Happy Anniversary to the girl I met in 6th Grade, and the woman who gets better with each passing year," he wrote. "I feel like the marriage is going great so far. Let's keep it up!"

While Willie and Christina did meet in the sixth grade — specifically, in the homeroom class they shared at George Washington Middle School in Ridgewood, New Jersey — the couple didn't start dating until high school, Willie explained recently on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"We went to the same college at Vanderbilt in Nashville and then we broke up after that," he said. They went their separate ways and moved to different cities. But the two eventually met up a few years later and got back together for good. The Geists tied the knot in 2003 and have since welcomed two children.

Happy anniversary to the longtime love birds!