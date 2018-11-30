Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

The first time we spotted child star McKenna Grace, we were immediately struck by her resemblance to Kiernan Shipka during her "Mad Men" days as Sally Draper. So it makes perfect sense that the 12-year-old actress, who's racked up credits in "Fuller House," "I, Tonya" and other recognizable projects, has been cast as Shipka's younger self in Netflix's "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" reboot.

Netflix

However, Shipka and Grace are far from the only famous pairs we have trouble distinguishing from each other. Here are 16 other celebrity-doppelganger duos that make us do double takes.

Getty Images

We already knew Kaia Gerber looked just like her model mom, Cindy Crawford, but when we spotted the 15-year-old in People's 2017 World's Most Beautiful issue, we were reminded of another brunette beauty: Rachel Bilson.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain

Getty/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard has been confused for fellow redhead Jessica Chastain so often that she once lip-synced to a song all about the mix-up.

Rob Lowe and Ian Somerhalder

Getty/EPA

With their bright blue eyes and tousled dark hair, the actors look as though they could be related.

Sarah Hyland and Mila Kunis

Getty/AP

The "Modern Family" actress told InStyle that she met Kunis at a party in 2010. "She came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too," Hyland said. "She said that sometimes she pretends she's me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I'm her, and she said OK."

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry

Getty/AP

In 2012, the "New Girl" star told David Letterman that her friends would mistake the "Firework" singer for her even before Perry was famous. "Friends of mine would call me up and say, ‘You know, I saw you at that restaurant last night. I waved to you. You just blinked and looked at me like I’m a stranger,'" Deschanel said. "It turned out that it was all just Katy Perry."

Stephen Colbert and Bob Saget

Getty

The "Late Show" host and "Fuller House" star have a similar bespectacled look.

Helen Mirren and Jennifer Lawrence

Getty/Ronald Grant Archive

When Lawrence visited "The Daily Show" in 2013, Jon Stewart was quick to note the resemblance the 26-year-old Oscar-winner shares with a young Mirren.

Selma Blair and Kris Jenner

We hadn't noticed the resemblance until Blair was cast as Jenner in the miniseries "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson."

Amber Heard and Scarlett Johansson

AP

With similar blond coifs and sultry pouts, the actresses are nearly identical.

Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley

Getty

In 2014, Knightley told Graham Norton she's often confused for Portman and, as a result, is frequently "chased through airports." She added, "I feel quite sorry for her, because she must get chased a lot because it's happened like five times where someone's been like, 'Natalie! Natalie! Natalie!' And I'll sign and take a picture as Natalie." Knightley even played Portman's double in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace."

Lily Collins and Jennifer Connelly

Getty/Reuters

The two brunettes, who have similarly striking eyebrows, even played mother and daughter in 2013's "Stuck in Love."

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

Getty

The "Wolf of Wall Street" actress and "My Name Is Earl" star have practically the same facial features.

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff

Getty/AP

The "Scrubs" star has said that he's often mistaken for Kristen Bell's husband.

Edie Falco and Ellen DeGeneres

AP

"Every time I see Ellen, we pass stories back and forth how we are mistaken for each other," Falco told People in 2010.

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

Getty/AP

The "Friday Night Lights" actress and "Gossip Girl" star are practically twins. They even shared a college dorm room in the 2011 thriller "The Roommate."

Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox

Getty/EPA

Fox addressed the comparisons in 2009, telling E! News, "I'm flattered! But I dunno why people love to compare us." She added, "I think it's a lack of creativity on the media's part."