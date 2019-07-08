It's been nearly 14 years since Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman divorced and went their separate ways, but there's one thing that continues to unite the stars after so many years. That's the family they created.

The duo share two children together — their 17-year-old son, acting hopeful Levon, and their 21-year-old daughter, Maya, who's already a rising star in her own right. In fact, Maya Hawke joined the cast of "Stranger Things" for its third season, and proved herself to be a breakaway scene-stealer.

Over the long holiday weekend, both her parents took to social media to celebrate their shared pride.

"Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of 'Little Women,'" her father, 48, wrote alongside a promo clip of Maya as Robin on the Netflix smash. "Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing."

He added a hashtag for the fantasy-horror series at the end of his post, and he even earned a reply from one of the leading actors on the show.

Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike, simply wrote, "Yay Dad!"

As for mom, Thurman, 49, seemed just as elated about Maya's big small-screen achievement as her ex-husband.

The "Kill Bill" actress shared a photo of Maya lounging on a mermaid float in a bright blue pool, and she added the caption, "My victorious loving mermaid daughter. A weekend of triumph on Stranger Things. Congratulations beloved @maya_hawke."

In addition to a few promotional hashtags, Thurman added, "#motherlylove."

Maya Hawke attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Maya's parents met as co-stars on the set of 1997's "Gattaca." They married one year later and divorced in 2005. In addition to brother Levon, Maya has three half-sisters from her parent's later relationships — Clementine, 11, and Indiana, 8, from her father's marriage to Ryan Shawhughes, and Luna, 6, who Thurman shares with ex-fiance Arpad Busson.

Only time will tell if there are any other acting talents among her many siblings.

For now, fans can catch Maya on season three of "Stranger Things," which is available to stream on Netflix.