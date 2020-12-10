Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old "Ellen" host tweeted the health update on Thursday, writing, "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe," she added.

In September, DeGeneres kicked off season 18 of her daytime talk show amid months of controversy. Earlier in the year, accusations about the show's set being a toxic workplace led to an internal investigation and the departure of three executive producers.

DeGeneres used her season premiere monologue as an opportunity to issue a public apology.

Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19. Brooks Kraft / Getty Images

"As you may have heard, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she said. "I learned that things happened here that never should've happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say that I'm so sorry to the people who were affected.

Last month, the comedian thanked her "amazing staff" during her acceptance speech at the E! People's Choice Awards when she accepted the award for best daytime talk show of 2020

"I am not only accepting this award for myself, I'm accepting it on behalf of my amazing crew, my amazing staff who make this show possible," DeGeneres said. "They show up every single day, they give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time.

The comedian also thanked fans for their support during her speech.

"Thanks to all my fans for supporting me, for sticking by me, I cannot tell you how grateful I am and what this means to me," she said. "It's more than I can possibly tell you, especially right now. Thank you so much.

"I'm going to wipe (the award) down with Lysol," she joked. "And then I'm gonna put it on my shelf. I love you all, thank you."