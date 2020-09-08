Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Ellen DeGeneres announces premiere date, says 'yes, we're gonna talk about it'

It's been a rough few months for DeGeneres, but she vowed to talk about the drama when season 18 of her show premieres later this month.

By Alyssa Newcomb and Samantha Kubota

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has set a premiere date for its 18th season after a tumultuous few months that included reports of a toxic workplace and led to the departure of three of the show's top producers.

The talk show will return Monday, Sept. 21, from the "Ellen" stage on the Warner Bros. studio lot, but won't include a studio audience due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a news release, seemingly alluding to the behind-the-scenes issues at her show.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was the subject of a probe by Warner Media after allegations of a toxic workplace culture. Last month, executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman “parted ways” with the daytime talk show, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to TODAY.

Staff returned to work remotely last month after the show's summer hiatus and amid an internal investigation. The probe was sparked by a BuzzFeed story that featured one current employee and 10 former staffers who claimed they endured a culture of racism, fear and intimidation while working for the show.

DeGeneres apologized to staff last month, saying she was sorry for what the show had become and that she had let it run like a machine instead of seeing staff as people, sources told TODAY.

Premiere week is jam-packed with star power, including Tiffany Haddish in-studio and appearances by Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom are also on the schedule for the first month of season 18, according to a news release.

There will be one additional change this fall. Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the show's DJ and new co-executive producer, will also guest-host upcoming episodes this fall.

Before the summer hiatus, DeGeneres had been hosting her shows during lockdown from her home in California.

