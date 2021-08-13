David Letterman reveals his most intriguing guest and we think you'll be surprised

David Letterman has interviewed thousands of people in his illustrious career, but which one really stands out to him?

The former “Late Night” host, who now hosts Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” opened up about what person has stuck with him the most and pointed out Lizzo as the one who made a real impact on him.

Letterman, 74, was asked on SiriusXM’s "Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart" podcast which guest he found the most intriguing.

“When I say intriguing, and I'm going to say the guests that you found yourself most shocked and amazed at their mindset,” Hart asked.

“Where you find a person's approach to life, understanding to life, where they are, what they're doing, and it's wrapped up into a small conversation, but it really makes you go, ‘Wow! That was a dope conversation. The energy that that person just put out, I received. That person's got some good energy that gets put out,’” he added. “Who hit you with a ball of refreshing energy that you can remember to date?”