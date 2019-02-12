Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 12, 2019, 7:57 PM GMT By Katie Levingston

In the early 2000s, Christy Carlson Romano was ubiquitous on Disney Channel. As Ren Stevens on “Even Stevens” and the voice of Kim on “Kim Possible,” Romano’s roles showed the struggles and triumphs of growing up.

“When Ren had an issue and the girls were watching it, they felt like they could completely relate to her, because the struggle was real to try to, you know, be a high school girl and have it all together and make all the marks and make your family happy and get into college.”

She says she could relate to Ren in a lot of her struggles. She also remembers laughing a lot while working alongside Shia LaBeouf, who played her kid brother Louis on the show.

“We definitely bonded, and well, I mean, I put a fart machine underneath his chair when he was in a really serious scene, and he and his father retaliated by T.P.-ing my dressing room with toilet paper,” he said. “I can't play. If you dish it, you gotta be able to take it, and I couldn't take it.”

She’s taken lessons from “Even Stevens” and “Kim Possible” and hopes others will, too.

“Kim Possible's been inspirational to me at times when maybe I didn't feel my best or maybe I wasn't super confident about something,” she said. “And then I thought back on the fact that, technically, I've saved the world time and time again. Right? So I can do this. So that whole mantra of, I can do anything, kinda got into my brain.”

These days, “Kim Possible” is still very much a part of her life. She plays Poppy Blue, “a mega pop star,” in the Disney Channel live-action movie version of “Kim Possible.”

“I come and I swoop Kim up in order for her to make her mission,” she said. “I think it's kinda fun, because it was more than just a cameo. Poppy Blue is a character. She's very larger than life. She's very colorful obviously.”

Romano can even still sing the original theme "Kim Possible" song … watch our video above to hear for yourself!

“Kim Possible” premieres Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.