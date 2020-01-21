Christina Milian welcomes a baby boy! See the 1st pics of her son

Sign up for our newsletter

Actress, singer and songwriter Christina Milian is now a mom of two, too.

On Monday, the 38-year-old welcomed her second child to the world — and her first with partner Matt Pokora — a baby boy named Isaiah.

“Simply perfect,” the “Oath” star wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her newborn. “The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

In the photo, Isaiah’s face remains mostly obscured, while his little hand, clasped firmly around mom’s finger, takes focus.

As for Pokora, 34, he shared a similar pic of their bundle of joy on his own account.

“Once upon a time there was Isaiah, born on 20/01/2020 ...” a translation of his post read. “It's your turn to write the rest.”

Pokora also called Milian a “hero” and celebrated the fact that their son arrived on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The couple first announced that they were expecting a “new release” back in July of last year, and they kept their fans and followers updated from sonogram to gender reveal, all the way to little Isaiah’s happy arrival.

Milian and Pokora aren’t the only ones delighted about the new addition. Milian’s 9-year-old daughter, Violet, whom she shares with ex-husband The-Dream, is “over the moon” about her baby brother.

“(Violet) predicted I was going to have a boy,” Milian revealed during a visit to TODAY, noting her daughter’s excitement.