"Bachelor" alum Melissa Rycroft reported that she is finally "back to normal" after she developed a stomach bug following a visit to the Dominican Republic with her family.

"Wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers lately!" she wrote on Instagram Saturday. "I am happy to say that I am back to normal (well, as normal as I can be!) and feeling good!! I truly appreciate all the love you all sent."

In the photo, Rycroft is smiling big, posing with her three kids in their family home.

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader revealed over a week ago that she was struggling with "severe cramping" upon her return from vacation.

"After a really rough week, I have been put on a liquid diet, and given meds for my severe cramping," she wrote. "Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days - doc says next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t..."

Rycroft took her husband, Tye Strickland, along with their three children to a Nickelodeon Resort in Punta Cana, where she fell ill.

"She got an upset stomach on the second day of vacation, but it passed," a rep for the reality TV star said. "Once they came home, she got severe cramping."

Fortunately, she seems to be happy and healthy now.

Rycroft's illness came at a time when some Americans were already feeling wary about traveling to the Dominican Republic. At least seven Americans have died in the Caribbean country this year, in some cases under mysterious circumstances. Additionally, a group of Jimmy Buffett fans recently said they got violently sick visiting the region.

Still, despite the scary headlines, the overall death toll is not unusual. The U.S. State Department told NBC News they have not seen an uptick in American citizen deaths abroad this year.

For her part, despite the painful stomach bug, Rycroft still had an amazing time on her vacation.

"Made memories for a lifetime...!!" she posted on Instagram last week.