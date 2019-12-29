See the sweet moment actors playing Aladdin and Jasmine got engaged onstage

Aladdin and Jasmine are getting ready to take on a whole new world—as husband and wife!

Matthew Pomeroy, who plays the title character in a production of "Aladdin" in Leicester, England, proposed to his girlfriend, Natasha Lamb, who plays Jasmine, during the curtain call of the December 27th performance.

The surprise proposal was captured on video and shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed more than two million times.

At the end of the show, the entire cast was onstage at De Montfort Hall. After they took their final bows, Pomeroy went off-script and said what might just be a few of the most important lines of his life.

"For the last four years, you have changed my life," he told Lamb, who was clearly surprised and delighted by what was about to happen.

As the audience cheered, Pomeroy also pointed out to Lamb that her parents were in the audience.

"I love you with all my heart. You're my best friend, and if you'd let me, I want to be your husband," he said.

Lamb said "yes," and the rest of the cast and the audience cheered.

"This was one show we didn't mind over running," wrote one Twitter user, who shared their own video of the special moment.

@SMAssoc @demontforthall this was one show we didn’t mind over running. Aladdin Proposed to Princess Jasmin for real! Living the dream! pic.twitter.com/WK93VudMDR — Rachel Reeve (@mermaid2069) December 27, 2019

As the video went viral, many people congratulated the couple on the sweet moment, but it also sparked a discussion about why actors who appear to be white are playing characters that are of Middle Eastern origin.

"It’s nice the proposal was accepted and I’m happy for them but is anyone bothered by the fact that two middle eastern characters are played by two white people?" said one reply.

It’s nice the proposal was accepted and I’m happy for them but is anyone bothered by the fact that two middle eastern characters are played by two white people? — Älia Meth 🏳️‍🌈 (@meth_alia) December 28, 2019

I’m ethnically Arab and I don’t mind that the actors are white. I only care if their good actors. — Sully (@Sullidified) December 28, 2019

Pomeroy and Lamb, who are also magicians, appeared to be thrilled with the well wishes and attention their engagement is getting.

"I can't stop watching this!" Lamb tweeted.