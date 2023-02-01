Al Roker and wife Deborah share story behind cherished wedding pic: ‘A rare unguarded moment’

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts just told People the sweet story behind one of their favorite wedding photos.

The dynamic duo shared a beloved candid shot from their 1995 nuptials in the new issue of People, which hits newsstands nationwide Feb. 3. The amusing photo, which Roberts has previously shared on Instagram, shows Al and Roberts holding hands and sporting big grins on their faces.

Roberts broke down the joyful moment for the magazine and explained why it has always been special to them.

“While taking our photos outside Essex House, we stepped into the street and lunged towards the camera,” she said. “We call it ‘running toward our future.’”

The 62-year-old described the photo as a “rare unguarded moment” from their wedding, which both of their large families attended.

“For just a couple of minutes we got silly and enjoyed the breather!” Roberts revealed.

Roberts previously posted the photo on Instagram in September 2018 to celebrate their anniversary and penned a sweet message for her husband.

"This photo says it all. For 23 years now this guy and I have been charging through life together. Highs... lows...curves..but always with passion, humor and intention. Happy anniversary to my “been there-done that” dear friend and soulmate. ❤️❤️🎈🍾," she wrote.

During the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Feb. 1, Al reminisced on the memorable moment and said his bride looks "exactly the same" all these years later.

The 68-year-old returned to TODAY in January after a health scare and thanked his wife for supporting him through difficult times.

The couple appeared in an episode of Maria Shriver’s digital series, “Conversations Above the Noise with Maria,” and Al said that Roberts and his children gave him a "gift" by managing all the conversations with his doctors.

“By not having to dwell on that, I could focus on the positive,” he said, adding that it let him focus more on getting better.

“I’m not saying people who don’t do well don’t have a positive attitude. But I do think that that’s a factor. But to have someone to be able to take the other stuff away so that you can focus ... healing (is priceless),” he said.