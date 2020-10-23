Adele tries her best American accent in new 'SNL' promo

Adele debuted a new accent for her “Saturday Night Live" promo videos on Thursday.

In teaser clips released on social media, Adele introduced herself alongside musical guest H.E.R. and "SNL" star Kate McKinnon, leading to some confusion about who the singer was actually introducing as the musical guest.

In the second half of the video, McKinnon tries out a British accent, immediately apologizing mid-sentence for her “bad idea.” Adele responds in her attempt at an American accent, saying to McKinnon, “Oh my god, no worries, girlfriend!”

“OK, now that is good,” McKinnon says.

This weekend will be the Grammy-winning singer's first time hosting the show.

The 32-year-old has been the musical guest twice, first in 2008 alongside host Josh Brolin and again in 2015 with host Matthew McConaughey.

She shared the exciting news on Instagram with her fans, writing, "Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!”

“My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” she added. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”