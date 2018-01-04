From true crime to self-help, here are the 5 best podcasts to listen to now

share tweet pin email

Sure, "Serial" was a stunner. But we bet you're angling for some new ear (and brain) candy this year. So we asked Jack Rico, the host of the "Highly Relevant" podcast and the editor of Showbiz Cafe, to sound off on the best podcasts of 2018. He's a fan of Sincerely, X, a selection of heart-wrenching and compelling anonymous true stories.

From twisty crimes to uplifting self-help, here is what you need to listen to now.

Oprah’s Super Soul: Conversations with folks like Cheryl Strayed and Mariel Hemingway, plus advice on being the best version of yourself.

Dirty John. A twisted, edge-of-your-seat crime series from the Los Angeles Times about a 59-year-old female interior-designer who marries a doctor, a nearly perfect guy in every sense, who turns out to be the most dangerous mistake she’s ever made.

Unqualified: Actress and author Anna Faris doles out relationship advice, which she admittedly is unqualified to do.

The Splendid Table: For foodies, and anyone else who likes to eat. Which is everyone.

Here's the Thing with Alec Baldwin: The actor with the silken voice talks to everyone from legendary editor Tina Brown to former White House counsel John Dean.