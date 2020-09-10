See the 33 funniest parents on social media this week

At TODAY Parents, we love seeing moms and dads post hilarious-but-true thoughts about parenthood on social media.

Most kids are finally back to school in some form. And, between the hilarity of adjusting to virtual school and masks in the classroom and the day-to-day craziness that toddlers and spouses bring to our lives, there's a lot to laugh about.

So sit back and relax as we count down the funniest posts from parents this week!

Want to share your funny parenting moments with TODAY? Tag TODAY Parents on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Here we are!

That moment when you realize that, tragically, this IS your circus and those ARE your monkeys. — The Salty Mamas (@saltymamas) September 8, 2020

Motherhood is magical.

Sacrifice your ability to pee normally by giving birth to kids that will one day turn around and say they like hanging out with grandma and grandpa better. — The Mommy Memeoirs (@mommymemeoirs) September 8, 2020

No thank you.

Pumpkin spice everything!

I said I needed alone time.

Probably a good idea.

My husband left to go on a grocery run 45 minutes ago and hasn’t texted me for any clarifications. Do I call missing persons? — Not the Nanny (@not_thenanny) September 7, 2020

Yard work time!

Dads don’t call it fall. Dads don’t call it autumn. Dads call it leaf blower season 💨 🍂 — Dude-Bro Dad (@thedadvocate01) September 8, 2020

Accurate.

Smile!

What I said to my kids: rise and shine for the first day of school

What they heard: rise and whine about the first day of school — Divergent Mama (@divergentmama) September 8, 2020

#metime

We won't tell.

My kids are picking on their dad for eating the entire pack of cookies that I actually ate and blamed him for. — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) September 8, 2020

What is self care?

Everyone's gonna snap!

Parenting toddlers is like holding a taut rubber band to your face... All. Day. Long. — Momdamnit (@momdamnit1) September 9, 2020

Whoops.

Mmm, pizza...

Trolls only.

Great first day of school drop off, everyone. You looked fabulous! Picture perfect!



Now going forward we all get to roll in here looking like bridge trolls right? — Becca Carnahan (@with_love_becca) September 9, 2020

Doh!

Got invited to a gender reveal so I guess I’m a volunteer firefighter now. — Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻‍♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) September 9, 2020

Dad, I need you!

11 just asked me to look at his poop because "I pooped something weird", in case you're still asking if kids are right for you. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) September 9, 2020

Now, let's snuggle!

We feel seen.

So, you must have to be an adult to appreciate cake?

My 8yo wants to make her tween sister’s birthday cake. My tween is mad because she wants to make her own cake. I suggested she have 2 birthday cakes and now everyone is upset.



Apparently the solution to all life’s problems is not more cake. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 8, 2020

Oh hi, September!

A day in the life...

Party planning pro.

What is happening?

Aww, poor thing.

That's so kind of them.

I like to put a lot of time & effort into trying new dinner recipes for my family & they like to thank me by saying “please don’t ever make that again.” — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 9, 2020

We're in!

Is he still hungry?

Sorry we’re late my 3yo decided he had to eat his soup with a fork — MumInBits (@MumInBits) September 8, 2020

We see you, Britney.

Nothing comes between Mama and her PSL!

Mom life is so interesting!

Seems legit.