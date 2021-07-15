See the 30 funniest parents on social media this week

/ Source: TODAY
If it weren't for kids, how would adults know important facts like the name of a YouTuber's dog or the weirdest details from "Ripley's Believe It or Not"?
As summer continues, we're all spending lots of time with our little ones, and hearing lots ... and lots of information about everything from super heroes to the latest video games.
Tired of all that chatter? Join us as we count down the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week.
That's important information!
Nope.
So true.
Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!
We have no idea.
Maybe more...
They're all mine.
Pumpkin spice time!
Hwhy haven't you killed him yet?
It's funny because it's true.
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.