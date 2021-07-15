IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'

See the 30 funniest parents on social media this week

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

If it weren't for kids, how would adults know important facts like the name of a YouTuber's dog or the weirdest details from "Ripley's Believe It or Not"?

As summer continues, we're all spending lots of time with our little ones, and hearing lots ... and lots of information about everything from super heroes to the latest video games.

Tired of all that chatter? Join us as we count down the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week.

That's important information!

Nope.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRWUC5eJTLu

So true.

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

We have no idea.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRU2t6SHtak

Maybe more...

They're all mine.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRT4jBmMt9C

Pumpkin spice time!

Hwhy haven't you killed him yet?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRTqBiHsfVS

It's funny because it's true.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRWJ_7fB8MY

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Guilty.

Sometimes one outshines the others.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRN3rVAbF5

It never ends...

Pro tip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRK00jr5Hn

Mmm, coffee.

It's so unfair.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRZcOSjPvB

Sounds super fun.

Looks familiar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRAq0gAPAC

Love is beautiful.

Never!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRQB-uqMpvQ

Excuse me, do you work here?

We told you so.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRJ63Hlh8EL

There's a perk!

We love the nightly chaos...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRNBNglruvF

It's always a lie.

Why do you ask?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CROe3vSsBGC

Please stop.

We can't be the only ones?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRH1y7Gn29Y

Sounds fun!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRKOnz2MUM5

That's a no for me.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRIQqd3ggFV

Oh, it's lovely!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRJqY58Me24

Melissa McCarthy has a funny way of saying ‘get well’ to Mariska Hargitay

July 15, 202101:15
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, she can be found at the beach or exploring Florida's theme parks with her family.