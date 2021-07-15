See the 30 funniest parents on social media this week

If it weren't for kids, how would adults know important facts like the name of a YouTuber's dog or the weirdest details from "Ripley's Believe It or Not"?

As summer continues, we're all spending lots of time with our little ones, and hearing lots ... and lots of information about everything from super heroes to the latest video games.

Tired of all that chatter? Join us as we count down the funniest moms and dads on the internet this week.

That's important information!

Kids will straight up interrupt adult conversations because they want to tell you the name of their favorite YouTuber’s dog. — Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) July 13, 2021

Nope.

So true.

William Wallace: But they can never take away our freedom!⁣

⁣

Toddlers: Think again. — momwithaboysname (@momwithaboysna1) July 13, 2021

Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

We have no idea.

Maybe more...

62% of parenting is improvisational theatre — Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) July 13, 2021

They're all mine.

Pumpkin spice time!

I know it’s hot out but don’t worry guys, my wife just lit a fall scented candle. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 15, 2021

Hwhy haven't you killed him yet?

It's funny because it's true.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Guilty.

anyone ever have totally fake phone conversations just to avoid saying hello to someone or is that just me? — suzanne hayes (@shayes613) July 14, 2021

Sometimes one outshines the others.

It never ends...

Just when all of your kids sleep through the night and you think you can finally get some rest, a teenager emerges who stays up all night — Go Ask Your Dad (@_goaskyourdad_) July 13, 2021

Pro tip.

Mmm, coffee.

My 5yo asked me if I will die if I don’t drink coffee



Just in case you’re wondering about my caffeine consumption — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) July 13, 2021

It's so unfair.

Sounds super fun.

11 got 2 large Ripley believe it or not books and instead of me looking at them myself he's going to sporadically tell me facts for the next 7 hours. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) July 9, 2021

Looks familiar.

Love is beautiful.

Sixteen years of marriage and I still suck in my gut on date night. That's romance. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) July 15, 2021

Never!

Excuse me, do you work here?

I broke my one rule: Never wear a red shirt to Target. Oops. pic.twitter.com/0j3l88T4CS — Dad Bits (@DadBits) July 15, 2021

We told you so.

There's a perk!

A fun thing about having teens home during summer break is that they only require 2 meals a day because they don’t wake up until lunch. — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 14, 2021

We love the nightly chaos...

It's always a lie.

Forget Santa, how old were you when you found out that your wife planning a ‘rest day’ on a holiday is not real?



I was 43 — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) July 8, 2021

Why do you ask?

Please stop.

I wish this flight crew would stop using the term “final destination.” — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) July 9, 2021

We can't be the only ones?

Sounds fun!

That's a no for me.

Oh, it's lovely!