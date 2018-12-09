Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Bryanna Cappadona

Birthdays are always sweet, but when you have an awesome kid like Savannah Guthrie's, they're even sweeter.

The TODAY anchor's son, Charley, turned 2 years old on Saturday — how time flies! — and Savannah celebrated by posting a year in photos of her best guy.

"Baby, you have my heart forever," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "Happy birthday to the sweetest and coolest two year old in town."

The snaps capture Charley during his most adorable moments. One photo shows the toddler rocking a pair of stellar shades, while another catches Charley coloring with his proud mama. Others show off the 2-year-old's happy spirit has cheeses big for the camera.

Savannah has shared many of Charley's big moments this past year. In September, he marked a milestone when he got his very first haircut. Look at that cropped 'do!

Also in September, he and big sis, 4-year-old Vale, marked back-to-school season with a sweet snap.

And way back in February, Charley got to see his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, take home a huge Super Bowl win. He and Dylan Dreyer's son, Calvin, even competed in an on-air Baby Bowl beforehand!

Ah, sweet bliss. Happy birthday, Charley! Here's to hoping this next year is as sweet as the last.