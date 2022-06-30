The best baby shower wishes are short but sweet.

Beyond onesies and diaper pails, the right words can be the best baby gift. But how do you choose your baby shower message?

Do you write a baby shower card for both parents? Should you go for a sentimental? Funny? Or maybe just a great quote will do? The key is to wrap up your feelings of joy and excitement in just a few lines.

“Cards stand as heartfelt mementos for every celebration life brings,” said Rachel Huntington of Bonjour Fête, a modern party store. “Whatever card you choose, and whatever the message inside, old fashioned note-writing is sure to make mom smile on her special day.”

Instead of just signing xoxo and your name, here are baby shower wishes and messages to help you craft the perfect baby shower card.

What to write in a baby shower card

Everyday is a new adventure with your baby. Enjoy the ride!

A new baby makes love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, savings smaller and homes happier.

Welcome to the world, baby! We can’t wait to meet you.

Isn’t it amazing how love keeps growing? Congratulations to your family!

So happy to shower you with new things for your little one.

The biggest blessings come in the smallest packages.

Sending you and your baby all the health and love in the world.

Little hands, little feet and a lot of love are all on the way. Congratulations!

They say it takes a village, and I hope you know we’re your village.

Enjoy this special day and the magic of motherhood!

Your little family is about to get bigger and cuter!

Your child will enter your life and fill a special place in your heart you never knew was empty.

Remember to savor every snuggle and every kiss, and enjoy everything there is about this special time with your new baby.

The world will be better because your baby is here!

Wishing you endless moments of joy with your new baby.

What to write in a funny baby shower card

I think you’ll like what we got you. It’s straight from your registry.

Sleep now or forever hold your peace.

Bottle service just took on a whole new meaning.

Enjoy the shower today! You won’t have many showers when the baby arrives!

So many changes ahead. Especially dirty diapers changes!

Please invite me over to snuggle your baby. Thanks.

Let the baby shower games begin! I play to win.

What to write in a baby shower card for a girl

We’re tickled pink for the arrival of your little girl!

Your little princess will be tutu cute!

She has a brave, kind, and smart Mom to look up to.

She’s sugar and she’s spice. May your little girl bring you everything nice.

I’m already singing ‘Isn’t she lovely.” Congratulations on the news of your baby girl.

What to write in a baby shower card for a boy

Sorry dad, this boy is about to steal mom’s heart.

Boy oh boy! We can’t wait to meet your little man.

Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and lots of sticky fingerprints with your baby boy.

May your little boy bring you loads of love, loads of laundry, and loads of laughs and joy.

Cheers to your little one! You’re going to be the best boy mom.

What to write in a baby shower card for twins

A double dose of baby love!

Sending you twice the love and best wishes for your twins.

Good things come in pairs!

Twice the snuggles. Twice the hugs. Having twins is twice as exciting.

Double the babies and double the fun.

What to write in a baby shower card for both parents

What a lucky baby to have two loving families to raise them.

Get ready for the adventure of being parents. You two will be great!

Can’t wait to watch the two of you grow into the incredible parenting duo I know you’ll be.

Teamwork makes the dream work! Cheers to the parents-to-be.

With two amazing parents, your baby already has everything they’ll ever need.

What to write in a baby shower card for your sister/brother

I’m so lucky to call you my sister, and this baby is so lucky to call you Mom.

Can’t wait to load this kid up on sugar and send them home to you.

I promise to always buy the noisiest toys for the baby. You’re welcome.

I’ll gladly accept the new title of best Uncle in the world.

Remember, you can’t return the baby when they don’t sleep. But you can drop them off with us.

What to write in a baby shower card from grandparents

Babies don’t come with an instruction manual, but that’s what grandparents are for!

Our grandbaby is always welcome in our home. Oh, and you too.

We’re looking forward to becoming grandparents, and we can’t wait to spoil your little one!

We’re overjoyed to welcome our baby’s baby into the world.

May you be blessed with a child as wonderful as you. We can’t wait to embark on this exciting new journey with you.

Quotes to write in a baby shower card

“Anything can happen, child. Anything can be.” —Shel Silverstein

“Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” —Elizabeth Stone

“Babies are such a nice way to start people.” —Don Herold

“I love these little people; and it is not a slight thing when they, who are so fresh from God, love us.” —Charles Dickens

“You know what the great thing about babies is? They are like little bundles of hope. Like the future in a basket.”—Lish McBride

How to sign off your baby shower card

Thank you for letting us celebrate with you today,

Wishing you love and sweetness,

Bring on the cuteness,

Overjoyed,

All our love,

With love and excitement,

Hugs and kisses to you and your baby,

Today is a great day to celebrate,

Blessings to you and the baby,

Wishing you and the baby a safe and healthy delivery,

Do you write a baby shower card for both parents?

While baby showers are usually about celebrating the mom-to-be, check the invite to see if both parents are mentioned. If it is a shower for both parents, feel free to address both on the card.