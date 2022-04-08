Dad’s gender reveal behavior has people rallying around the mom

Mom-to-be Hannah Calverley describes her baseball player boyfriend, Travis Gober, as a real catch. But some people have called foul on his reaction in their viral gender reveal TikTok video.

In the video, Calverley, 18, pitches to Gober, 19, a sophomore at the University of New Orleans. He hits the ball, releasing blue powder into the air and both appear ecstatic. But as Calverley runs towards Gober, she’s pushed out of the way by his teammates. She's left to watch them celebrate while standing outside the huddle.

The clip has been viewed more than 17 million times since it was shared on Monday.

“Um no what about the mother of the child,” one person wrote.

Added another, “Uh he completely dodged you.”

Several viewers noted that they would have left Gober on the field without saying goodbye.

But Calverley wasn’t the least bit upset by how the scene unfolded.

“I didn’t think anything bad about it until I started reading the comments,” she told TODAY Parents. “What people didn’t see was how he came over and gave me a huge hug and a kiss right after. We were so overjoyed and excited.”

Calverley, who is due in October, said Gober cooks dinner for her every night.

“He hardly ever goes out. He just wants to be home with me on the couch,” she said, adding that he always puts her first.

Earlier this week, Calverley shared another clip on TikTok defending Grober. She also thanked her followers for their support.

“Yes, he should have run and hugged me and he knows that and he feels terrible,” she said. “He’s the best boyfriend in the whole world and he’s going to be the best dad.”

