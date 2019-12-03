Photographer has kids with Down syndrome pose as their favorite Disney characters

A U.K.-based photographer's pictures of children with Down syndrome dressed as Disney characters is going viral.

Nicole Louise Perkins is a full-time teaching assistant at a special needs secondary school and a photographer on the side.

Chloe Lennon, 6, looks just like Merida from "Brave" in these beautiful photos. Nicole Louise Photography

"There is just something so amazing about children with special needs," she told TODAY.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Last year, she decided to create some awareness campaigns, including one she called "Down Right Beautiful," where she featured individuals with Down syndrome.

Little Angelo S., 2, does his best to roar like Simba in "The Lion King."

"Each person involved had their own page with their story and any advice their parents would give to new parents who have just been given a diagnosis," she explained.

Lauren Rusler, 6, tries to "Let it Go" as Elsa from Disney's hit movie "Frozen." Nicole Louise Photography

As part of the campaign, she did 32 photo shoots of people — from babies to young adults — all who had Down syndrome. She said the response was so great that she decided to do it again this year, only this time with a Disney theme.

Jensen Pointon, 6, plays the Beast from "Beauty and the Beast" -- after he's transformed into a prince, of course! Nicole Louise Photography

"There is something magical about Disney and I have always been a massive fan so I thought it would be perfect," she said.

For several weeks this fall, Perkins regularly posted pictures from her Disney photo shoots, one of which went on to get more than 40,000 shares on Facebook as of Monday night.

"Each and every child involved has Down syndrome and don't they just look FABULOUS!" she wrote. "As Walt Disney said- 'If you can dream, you can do it. Always remember that this whole thing was started by a mouse.'"

Holly Allan, 10, poses as Belle from "Beauty and the Beast." Nicole Louise Photography

"I hope the project helps people realize that Down syndrome isn’t scary and that the people that have Down syndrome don’t have less of a life," Perkins told TODAY. "They have great lives and along with that, they make the lives of the people around them much richer."

Maryam El-Khamisi, 7, looks beautiful as Jasmine from "Aladdin." Nicole Louise Photography

Perkins said she has gotten messages of support from around the world.

"Comment after comment of how happy the images had made people, how much they love them and just so much positivity — it left me feeling so full inside," she said. "One of the best things was a personal message I received of a woman saying thank you and that her thoughts have now changed if she was to have a baby with Down syndrome and that was the best because that is the whole aim of the campaign."

Dorothy Mason, 2, pretends to fall asleep after eating a "poison apple" as Snow White. Nicole Louise Photography

Perkins said the post has reached more than 14 million people on Facebook alone, and it's a "lovely feeling" to have impacted so many people.

"One guy has brought a Down With Disney calendar for his tattoo shop the other side of the world.. now if that’s not helping raise awareness I don’t know what is!" she wrote.