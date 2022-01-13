See the 24 funniest parents on social media this week

Thank goodness for snarky parents. Between the never-ending pandemic and wrestling our kids into snow gear, it’s safe to say we could all use a good laugh right now.

Since we know you’ve got your hands full, here are the funniest moms and dads on social media, all in one spot. Now, grab a hot drink, kick up your feet, and have a much-needed giggle.

It's basically a full-time job.

Call it a win.

Genius.

Men!

May the force be with you!

Gonna try this.

We feel seen.

Jackpot.

Worst. Mom. Ever.

Can we be friends?

Toad-ally!

Tomorrow maybe?

100%.

Pro tip:

Is that Child Protective Services knocking on your door?

Yup.

Grate joke!

Sadly, this is very accurate.

RIP.

Mom brain is real.

That kid is going places.

This is a great question.

Legend.

Yes!