See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules.

In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.

She recalled a night when her daughters invited her and former President Barack Obama over for a cocktail night, complete with a cheese board and martinis.

"We were like, 'Okay, let's see what this is going to be like,'" Obama said with a grin.

But when she and her husband reached for their martini glasses, Obama said they were met with a surprising reply from their two daughters.

"They were like, 'Uh-uh-uh, use a coaster,'" Obama recalled. "And I'm like, you never used a coaster in my house!"

In a moment of realization, Obama laughed at the memory, reflecting how her daughters have grown up so "now when it's (their) stuff, (they) want to take care of it!"

The "Becoming" author added that the girls' martinis were "a little weak," joking that they might not have known what they were doing.

Obama, who is currently promoting her new book, "The Light We Carry," also spoke about how close her daughters have become and what it was like to parent them during their years in the White House.

"The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other's best friends," Obama said. "To see them in that place when they're one another's support systems and they've got each other's backs — it's the thing a mother would want."

Obama added that raising her two girls was "without a doubt" her proudest accomplishment, especially as they grew up in the public eye.

"Being a good mother to those two girls was my first job. And then I can reach out and help every girl in the world," she added. "But my two had to be solid first."

