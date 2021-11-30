What a cute surprise!

Maggie Gyllenhaal's 15-year-old daughter, Ramona Sarsgaard, made a rare appearance with her mom and dad Peter Sarsgaard at the 2021 Gotham Awards Monday.

Ramona, who sat in between her parents at the New York City event, wore a beautiful black silk and lace gown. Her mom also looked stunning in a gold sequined gown that featured a plunging neckline.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ramona Sarsgaard and Peter Sarsgaard attended the GreenSlate Greenroom at the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Nov. 29 in New York City. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for GreenSlate

The night was one to remember for Gyllenhaal who took home three Gotham Awards for breakthrough director, best screenplay, and best feature for her directorial debut, "The Lost Daughter." The movie, which is based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, won four Gotham Awards overall.

When "The Deuce" actor took to the stage to give her acceptance speech, she thanked her husband, who played Professor Hardy in the film.

“There’s one other actor who I didn’t mention, who is my favorite,” Gyllenhaal said, as reported by E! News. “I just want to say, I’m talking about my husband. There’s a whole tradition of women who are smart and hot and interesting and support their husbands. And there’s not all — there hasn’t been much opportunity for smart hot, interesting, men to support their wives. And my husband, I think is a … what do you call it? He’s a groundbreaker.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal speaks onstage during the 2021 Gotham Awards presented by The Gotham Film & Media Institute on Nov. 29 in New York City. Jemal Countess / Getty Images for The Gotham Film

Gyllenhaal and Peter also share another daughter, 9-year-old Gloria. When recalling her best moments with her kids, Gyllenhaal told PopSugar in May 2019 that she loves spending mornings with her girls because they make them special.

“I love how sweet my girls are when I wake them up,” she said. “By the time the alarm goes off, one of them has usually scuttled down into my bed. We make breakfast, put on music, and we’re always rushing and pushing people into their shoes. But I kind of love it, especially over the years as it’s gotten easier. The morning is often a little hectic, but it’s a pretty great time in our house.”