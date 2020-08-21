Teen with stutter at DNC shares how Joe Biden helped make him 'more confident'

A young boy with a stutter endorsed Joe Biden for president in the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

Brayden Harrington, 13, explained in a video that he met Biden in New Hampshire a few months ago.

"He told me that we were members of the same club," he said. "We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president."

Harrington added Biden told him about a book of poems he used to read aloud to practice and showed him how to mark his speeches to make them easier to say aloud.

He bravely got through his entire address and urged people to vote for Biden, even though he isn't yet old enough.

“I’m just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time, Joe Biden made me more confident about something that’s bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared," Harrington said. "Imagine what he could do for all of us."

In a video about Biden's childhood later in the evening, Biden could be heard reminiscing about how he worked to overcome his stutter as a child.

"Some letters are harder than others," he said. "I used to get up at night and go stand in front of the mirror and practice."

He said having a stutter as a child impacted him so strongly that it sticks with him to this day.

"It’s mortifying, it allows that child to become the object of ridicule," he said. "From having to deal with stuttering, it gave me insight into other people’s pain and suffering."