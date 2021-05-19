Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes welcome baby boy

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, model/influencer Jena Frumes, are officially parents!

The two welcomed their first child on May 8.

Derulo shared a professional video on his Instagram Tuesday night that showed the day they brought their baby home.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” Derulo wrote. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @JenaFrumes.”

The video showed the two joking their other baby, a gray pit bull, wanted to come with them to the hospital.

“Got my game face on,” Derulo said in the clip as he drove Frumes to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Acting like I’m the one doing something,” he laughed.

“Well, he has to deal with me so,” Frumes quipped to the camera.

Frumes shared a carousel of photos celebrating baby Jason’s first days at home.

“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king,” she wrote. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

She also gave her partner a sweet shoutout.

“I love you forever @jasonderulo,” she concluded with a kissing emoji.

Both posts from the parents conceal their new baby’s face but they’ve been very excited to welcome the little one home ever since announcing they’re expecting a few months ago.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Derulo wrote on March 28.

"Through it all I’m forever grateful for the experience of growing a life & excited to start this journey once he’s born,” Frumes posted on April 28.

On Mother’s Day, she shared a tribute to other moms.

"I’m so excited & blessed to be your mommy,” she posted. “This journey is about to be a rollercoaster but I feel beyond ready and grateful, the timing could not be more perfect. I love you unconditionally already forever & always.”