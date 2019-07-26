This article was originally published in 2017 and will continue to be updated.

The horrors of the ongoing Syrian civil war continue to unfold as images of dying children and grieving families remind people of the human cost in the seven-year conflict.

An airstrike on Wednesday in the rural province of Idlib added to the death toll of children there in the last four weeks, which already exceeds the total for last year, NBC News reported.

A harrowing photo of a 5-year-old trying to save her baby sister from the rubble of that airstrike has highlighted the current state of the crisis.

RELATED: 'The boy in the ambulance' reminds world of war's horrors

It’s hard to look at these pictures and not want to help. Here are eight leading aid organizations that directly aid the families and children affected in Syria:

The White Helmets: This rescue organization is made up entirely of dedicated local volunteers. When bombs fall, the White Helmets rush in to search for life in the rubble. Save the Children: This organization supplies food for Syrian children and supports education efforts in refugee camps across Syria. UN World Food Programme: This agency works to meet the pressing food needs of millions of displaced families across war-torn areas of the country. Mercy Corps: Clean water is desperately needed, along with sanitation services, shelter and food. Mercy Corps helps to provide these lifesaving essentials to those who need it most. International Rescue Committee: This organization helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster by providing services that lead to improvements in health, safety, education and economic well-being. UNICEF: Beyond providing fundamentals like clothes and shelter, this renowned humanitarian agency also provides health care solutions and safe drinking water. Doctors Without Borders: Made up of volunteer mobile medical teams, these doctors have no political agenda, and are present simply to provide medical aid to populations affected by conflict. As well, they distribute helpful, non-food item kits including hygiene kits, kitchen kits, winter kits, mattresses and more. The Women's Refugee Commission advocates for the rights of women, children and youth fleeing violence and persecution. Their focus is on long-term systemic change.

RELATED: How American moms are helping refugees, one baby carrier at a time

To learn more about the crisis in Syria and to stay informed about the plight of refugees from the Middle East, follow the UN Refugee Agency.

Never miss a parenting story with TODAY’s newsletters. Sign up here